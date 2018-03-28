Those close to Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards are worried that his 30-day stint in rehab was not long enough to properly deal with his addiction battle, a show insider tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“There have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” the insider says. “At the upcoming reunion, his drug addiction is a major subject. Specifically, Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”

The two-part reunion is scheduled to air April 16 and 23, with the season finale airing April 9.

Edwards, 30, checked into a treatment center in May 2017, shortly after he and Mackenzie Standifer had a quick marriage ceremony with only his parents present. During the June 26, 2017, season finale of Teen Mom, the docuseries showed Edwards seemingly under the influence as he drove to the wedding. During another episode the MTV hit, the 21-year-old claimed that her husband spent $10,000 a week on drugs including heroin and Xanax, and had been “using three times a day.”

After returning home, Edwards released a statement to Us. “I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility,” he said in June. “I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Things started looking up for Edwards in the months that followed. He and Standifer tied the knot again in a traditional church ceremony in November, and they announced in a teaser for Teen Mom OG on Monday, March 26, that they are expecting their first child together. (Edwards already shares 9-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, while Standifer shares 4-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.)

But a day after the couple’s pregnancy announcement, Edwards was arrested in Tennessee for violating his probation from a previous heroin possession charge. He was held on $5,000 bond and bonded out later in the evening.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

With reporting by Jen Heger.

