Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer Get Married — Again

I do — again! Teen Mom OG‘s Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married for the second time on Saturday, November 18.

E! News reports that the pair, who secretly tied the knot in May, a day before Edwards headed to rehab, wed in a church ceremony that Standifer told E! was their “original, intended” celebration.

“It’s been in the works since the day we got engaged,” she told E! “It was never just decided upon — we knew from day one this was going to be it.”

Standifer said that Edwards’ ex-fiance, Maci Bookout, had been invited to the wedding and the pair’s son, Bentley, 9, didn’t know that she and his dad were already married.

Edwards proposed to Standifer over a romantic meal in December 2016, which was shown in an episode of Teen Mom OG that aired earlier this year.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Edwards checked into rehab earlier this year to address substance abuse issues.

His decision to seek treatment came after Bookout, with whom he shares son Bentley, 8, tearfully spoke about her ex’s problems on the MTV hit and accused him of driving while under the influence of Xanax.

She told her husband, Taylor McKinney, that she planned to stage her own intervention with Edwards.

“I’m just gonna be like, ‘You have to go to rehab.’ It’s about saving his life,” she told her husband.

In June, Edwards addressed his recovery in a statement to Us, saying, “A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!