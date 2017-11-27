‘Teen Mom OG’ Premiere Recap: Ryan Edwards’ Wife Finds Out He Was Spending $10,000 a Week Before Rehab

The OGs are back! Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout returned for the season 7 premiere on Monday, November 29, and it all kicked off at the reuinon taping in New York City.

Mackenzie Learns Ryan’s Triggers = Maci

Before heading to the reunion taping, Maci admits Ryan Edward‘s wife, Mackenzie Standifer, hasn’t given her much of an update on how Ryan is doing in rehab, and she isn’t sure what to tell their son, Bentley. On the reunion stage, Mackenzie tells Maci that she exploited Ryan and his addiction.Without letting Maci respond, she storms off the stage — and lands right in Amber’s face.

Amber, who has been standing by Maci through all of her issues, calls Mackenzie “a f–king c–t,” and when she walks away, she says Mackenzie is lucky she now has “self-control.”

Later on, Mackenzie visits Ryan in rehab where she learns her he was using three times a day and spending $10,000 a week. She also finds out that Ryan’s main trigger is Maci, so Mackenzie plans on continuing to cut her out.

Maci meanwhile just wants to know when her son will be able to see his dad. However, she says that if he comes home after a 30-day treatment and doesn’t continue getting help, she won’t let him see Bentley.

Farrah’s Dad Faces Off with Debra’s Fiance

While Catelynn and Amber were supporting Maci, Farrah was backstage planning her birthday party. Her mom was invited, but Debra‘s fiance, David, was not. Before taking the stage, Sophia told Farrah she wanted to see her grandma, but Farrah wouldn’t let her because Debra was with David.

While he didn’t sign her birthday card, he did show up at her birthday party and stayed cordial … at first. Then David pulls aside Farrah’s dad, and Michael lets him know he will not disrespect his daughter. Dr. David’s response is asking Michael if he had cheated on Debra when they were married. Needless to say, Farrah was not happy when she found out about the confrontation later on, and was just more convinced that David was completely fake.

Amber Calls Off the Engagement

After the reunion where Amber calls out Matt Baier for taking money after relapsing, she leans on the other girls and her friends and admits her fiance needs therapy. She decides to also visit a therapist before leaving New York. “There’s gonna be a second child,” psychic Colby Rebel tells her. (Amber confirmed her second pregnancy exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month!)

While the therapist also tells her that she feels like she and Matt will get married, Amber decides to push back the wedding when she gets home. He agrees, admitting again that he’s relapsed and needs therapy, but isn’t happy when she suggests they also call off their engagement.

Butch Admits He’s Not Clean

Following the reunion, Catelynn, Tyler and Novalee, 2, picked up the keys to their new house and prepared to see Butch for the first time since he was off parole. During his visit, he admits to Tyler that he hasn’t been staying clean and he hates himself for doing things he knows he shouldn’t be doing. However, he was extremely remorseful and seemed eager to fix himself. Additionally, Catelynn officially bought a horse to help with her anxiety.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9p.m. ET.

