Family comes first! Farrah Abraham attended her mother Debra Danielsen’s wedding to Dr. David Merz over the weekend.

Abraham, 26, made it very clear that she did not approve of her mother’s new man on Teen Mom OG, and told Radar Online in September that she would not be there to watch Danielsen walk down the aisle.

Abraham and Merz have been at odds ever since they got into a fight during a season 6 episode of the MTV show when the infectious disease specialist criticized Abraham’s behavior.

The My Teenage Dream Ended author appeared on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition with her mom earlier this year. The mother-daughter duo had it out about Merz asking Danielsen to marry him without the MTV personality’s approval.

“If the mother–ker [Merz] cared about your family, he should have planned it with me and asked if that was OK,” Abraham yelled at Danielsen during an episode of the We tv show.

“I’m your f–king daughter that you should show that you f–king care about,” the Teen Mom OG star continued. “You know what I will let happen. I’ll let you go be Debra, and I’ll let that happen. And then I’ll let you and your f–king con artist have a great non-marriage.”

Danielsen’s wedding comes less than a week after Abraham clarified her earlier claims that she was fired from the hit MTV docuseries because of her participation in “adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private.”

“Viacom Legal confirms I have not been fired. I have not breached my contract,” Abraham wrote in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday, November 1. She then called the show’s executive producer Morgan J. Freeman “unprofessional, fake” and “press hungry.”

A source tells Us cameras were not there to document Danielsen’s wedding because Abraham has stopped filming until a new production company begins working on Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Monday, November 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!