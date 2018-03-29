Maci Bookout is taking action. The Teen Mom OG star has filed for an order of protection against ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

According to the docket on the Hamilton County Circuit Court’s website, there are two orders of protection filed against Edwards. The first lists Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, vs. Edwards. The second lists 26-year-old Bookout herself and her three children — Bentley, 9, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months — vs. Edwards. The MTV personality shares son Bentley with Edwards, and her two youngest with McKinney.

A judge is set to hear the cases on Monday, April 2.

While it’s unclear when Bookout and her husband filed the orders of protection, 30-year-old Edwards found himself in legal trouble on Tuesday, March 27, when he was arrested at his Tennessee home. Red Bank City police confirmed that he was arrested for violating his probation, which was related to a previous heroin possession case. A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Jail told Radar Online that he bonded out at 10:15 p.m. the same day.

Edwards has previously admitted to heroin use in the past, and completed a stay in rehab in May 2017. He made the decision to seek treatment after MTV’s cameras caught him nodding off behind the wheel as he was driving to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer. The network aired the incident during a 2017 episode of Teen Mom OG, and during another episode in December, 21-year-old Standifer claimed that he was spending $10,000 a week on drugs.

“There have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety,” a source close to the hit docuseries previously told Us Weekly, noting that the subject is a major topic in the reunion episodes scheduled to air in April. “Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”

But it hasn’t been all bad news for Edwards this week. After the Monday, March 26, episode of Teen Mom OG, MTV aired a teaser for the April 2 episode, which revealed that Edwards and his wife are expecting their first child together. Standifer is also the mom of Hudson, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

