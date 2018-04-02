It appears things have gotten ugly between Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards. According to the order of protection Bookout filed on March 23 against 30-year-old Edwards, her ex-fiance has allegedly threatened her on multiple occasions.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” Bookout claimed in the court documents obtained by Radar Online, referring to the pair’s 9-year-old son, Bentley. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, March 29, that Bookout filed the order against Edwards and listed herself, Bentley and her two children with husband Taylor McKinney, 2-year-old daughter Jayde and 22-month-old son Maverick. McKinney, 28, also filed for an order of protection against Edwards.

Bookout also alleged in the filing that in May 2017, Edwards “showed up to my son’s baseball game under the influence of heroine [SIC] and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me … I fear for my sons’s safety because of these threats and proof that he drives while under the influence.”

Edwards, who has admitted to heroin use in the past, checked into rehab for his substance abuse issues in May 2017. His treatment stint occurred shortly after MTV’s cameras captured him nodding off behind the wheel on the way to his wedding to wife Mackenzie Standifer. Red Bank City police confirmed on Wednesday, March 28, that Edwards was arrested the day before for violating his probation rated to a previous heroin possession.

“His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats,” the Bulletproof author explained in the court documents.

Bookout also noted in her filing that Edwards “does not have any custodial rights” to Bentley.

A judge is set to hear the order of protection against Edwards on Monday, April 2.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

