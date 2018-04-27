New details from Ryan Edwards’ March 2017 arrest have recently emerged. The Teen Mom OG star was caught with a large amount of heroin and multiple syringes in his car at the time, according to the police report obtained by Radar Online.

“When speaking with Edwards a secondary officer observed a hypodermic needle in an open back pack on the passenger seat. I asked Edwards to step out of the vehicle,” the report reads. “I asked Edwards if he had any medical conditions and he replied, ’No.’ I then asked why he had a hypodermic needle in his back pack and he replied, ‘I don’t know.’”

The officer then searched Edwards’ car and discovered “approximately 14 hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin,” according to the report. The police also found “two silver spoons with residue on them” and 1.8 grams of heroin.

When the officer asked the reality TV personality about the substances, Edwards replied, ‘It’s heroin and I have a problem.’”

Edwards, now 30, checked into rehab for his substance abuse struggles in May 2017 after admitting his heroin use. He was arrested for a second time in March 2018 for violating his probation, but the details of his initial arrest were unclear until now.

The MTV star shares 9-year-old son Bentley with his ex Maci Bookout. The Bulletproof author and her husband, Taylor McKinney, were granted a temporary order of protection from Edwards earlier this month after he allegedly threatened them and their kids. (Bookout and McKinney are parents of Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months.)

The day before Edwards’ 2018 arrest, a promo for Teen Mom OG revealed that Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, are expecting their first child together. Edwards claimed to be clean on the Teen Mom OG reunion, which aired on Monday, April 23.

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for a comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!