Don’t mess with her man! Mackenzie Standifer called out Dr. Drew Pinsky for never taking Ryan Edwards’ side during part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion on Monday, April 23. Also, Farrah Abraham said her final goodbyes to the show in the most Farrah way possible. Catch up on all the drama you might have missed with the biggest moments from the show below.

Mackenzie Argues With Dr. Drew

Ryan refused to go on stage with Maci Bookout and went out with his wife, Mackenzie, and his parents instead. Dr. Drew tried to pressure him into talking about how he’s coping with his treatment, but Mackenzie thought the host was completely taking Maci’s side and acting out of line.

“I don’t think you could vouch for anything Ryan does,” she snapped at him.

Ryan finally found his voice and stood up for his decision not to face his ex.

“I just wanted things to stay the same today so I can leave here and not have a knock-down drag-out fight with Maci,” Ryan snapped. “So I can go home and next weekend I can still get my son.”

Mackenzie definitely proved she is willing to fight for her husband even when he will barely speak for himself. However, when Maci got her chance to go onstage, she criticized Ryan and his family members.

“I don’t think he wants to be put in a situation where he has to answer for himself,” Maci said. “I think a lot of people around him answer questions for him.”

Catelynn Opens Up About Her Suicidal Thoughts

Tyler Baltierra got real when talking about his feelings when Catelynn Lowell had suicidal thoughts and what it was like imagining his wife gone.

“I was just feeling helpless,” Tyler cried.

Catelynn reassured him that it wasn’t his fault she was feeling that way and talked about what it was like for her at that time.

“I could physically see myself driving into an electrical pole off the road and praying it would kill me,” she said, crying. “But I wouldn’t do it because I had my kid in the backseat.”

Farrah’s Mom Fears for Her Safety

Debra Danielsen appeared on the show to talk about her wedding, which Farrah attended without her daughter, Sophia. Apparently, Farrah wore black to the wedding to “protest” and doesn’t even speak to her mom’s new husband.

“I’m very sad because, you know, we’ve always been close, but now I don’t get to see her. I don’t get to talk to her,” Debra said, discussing her rocky relationship with her daughter.

She added that she’s worried about Farrah’s new career path, and just wants her to know that everyone wants the best for her.

“I fear for her because of some of the projects she’s been doing,” she said. “I just don’t like some of the people she’s become acquainted with and I don’t like some of the choices she’s made.”

Farrah Says a Not-So-Heartfelt Goodbye to Teen Mom

Farrah was interviewed separately in Los Angeles by Dr. Drew, but really avoided almost all of his questions about her mom, anyone she’s dated or whether she was going to therapy. She did take a moment to sarcastically congratulate the producers of the show.

“Let me applaud for everyone that has to make me into a disgusting person,” she said while clapping her hands.

When Dr. Drew asked Farrah if her daughter knew about her career in pornography, she blew up.

“Does she know what her mother does? Yeah, there’s nothing to hide, Dr. Drew. And if you wish to insinuate any other kind of negativity, please just respect that,” Farrah said.

They had a strange, but kind of emotional goodbye, even though Farrah called out the host for making her feel powerless in the past. Whether you love or hate her, her strong personality will definitely be missed.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!