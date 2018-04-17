One last hoorah!

While Farrah Abraham did not appear on part one of the Monday, April 16, Teen Mom OG reunion, she did sit-down with Dr. Drew Pinsky for a separate interview, set to air on Monday, April 23. MTV shared a sneak peek of the chat, in which Farrah, 26, explains why she decided to cut ties with the show.

“I just feel proud of me standing up and just keeping in mind every other woman, every other experience, everybody who is in the LGBTQ community who has shared about me doing what is right, always trying to choose and make the right choices, navigating my life,” she told Dr. Drew. “I’m happy that I didn’t let people break me from my core, which I felt this production was doing and many people around me.”

She also added she didn’t want to say anything negative about MTV or Viacom, but just wanted to share her feelings. “Hopefully I get a better environment because of me choosing to live a different life,” she said.

As previously reported, Farrah cut all ties with the show after going head-to-head with executive producer Morgan J. Freeman. In an episode aired on March 12, Morgan told the reality star that she was difficult to work with and let her know that he was not judging her, but that if she “chose to work in the adult industry,” she could no longer be a part of the show. So, she ended her contract.

She later filed a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom claiming that she was sex-shamed and “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not confirm to gender stereotypes,” but they have since reached an agreement.

Farrah shared a photo with Dr. Drew on Instagram on Monday night, writing that this was “one last hoorah” with the network. “It’s been a great 10-year era of Farrah for Teen Mom. I always make the most out of life and I’m so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous, joy, happiness, memories & no regrets.”

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs Monday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

