A coparenting nightmare! Maci Bookout confessed during part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion episode that she believes Ryan Edwards is doing drugs. The two wouldn’t even get along to talk out their problems on stage during the explosive episode that aired on MTV on Monday, April 16. Also, Catelynn Lowell talked about her suicidal thoughts and treatment while Amber Portwood admitted to relapsing after her breakup from Matt Baier. Check out the biggest moments from the dramatic reunion below.

Maci Thinks Ryan Is Using Again

Maci and Ryan each got their chance to talk about yet another tumultuous year attempting to coparent. Maci has been asking her ex to take a drug test nearly all season so he could see their child, but said she doesn’t believe he is clean.

However, Ryan completely disagrees. “I wonder if she believes the lies she tells?” Ryan muttered backstage.

He talked about his struggle with rehab, admitting that he ended his treatment early and hasn’t really done any post-rehab therapy to help control his addiction. “I didn’t know how I was going to get out and actually stay clean,” Ryan said.

When it was time for the two to come together onstage, Ryan wouldn’t have any of it. “I’m not sitting out here with her,” he said. Hopefully, he calms down during part two so they can try to work out some of their problems.

Amber Discussed Her Relapse

Amber Skyped in to talk about her life, including her dramatic breakup from Matt. She was in such a dark place after being “mentally and physically” abused by him for years that she stumbled in her sobriety and started drinking again. “I definitely was trying to drown my sorrows,” Amber said.

Also, she gushed about Andrew Glennon, the father of her soon-to-be born baby, adding that he is her soul mate and, in a way, saved her life. “He really picked me up before I started doing drugs again,” Amber said. “If it wasn’t for Andrew, I don’t even know if I would be here right now.”

Catelynn and Maci Diss Farrah

Maci and Catelynn were the only two moms physically at the reunion, so they got a chance to discuss Farrah Abraham‘s exit from the show without fear of being attacked by their former costar.

“I feel like she’s always wanted to go down the direction she’s going down so if that’s what she wants to do then that’s probably what she needs to stay doing,” Catelynn said.

Maci was not as diplomatic and said it was so much “nicer” to do the reunion without Farrah there, adding that they also “weren’t really allowed” to talk to Farrah’s daughter. Someone is still bitter!

Catelynn Talks About Her Depression

Catelynn discussed her difficult year — her miscarriage, her suicidal thoughts and being in treatment away from her family. The hardest part for her was thinking about everything she put her daughter, Novalee, through this season.

“When I was in treatment, I struggled with the fact that ‘Am I putting her through the same stuff that my parents put me through?'” Catelynn cried.

She also added that since she returned from treatment, her daughter is constantly scared her mom is going to leave her. “It breaks my heart,” Catelynn said.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

