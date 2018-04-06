Hoping for the best. Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout sat down with her mom, Sharon, to discuss her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Standifer’s pregnancy news, and said she feels like the new baby could help Edwards kick his drug addiction.

“So did you hear that Ryan and Mackenzie are pregnant?” Bookout, 26, asked her mom in a sneak peek for the reality show’s upcoming season finale.

“Uh, I’m sorry, what? I thought Ryan wasn’t about that life right now,” Sharon said. ”Maybe a new baby is what Ryan needs.”

“Maybe, maybe not,” the MTV star said. “I mean, I feel like if this don’t do the trick, then absolutely nothing will.”

Bookout added: “My people know people. I mean, he’s not clean. He’s not. That’s just it. He’s not.”

The mom of three was recently granted an order of protection against Edwards after she accused him of leaving her threatening voicemails. Us Weekly confirmed on March 29 that the order of protection included herself and her three children: 9-year-old Bentley, whom she shares with Edwards, and her two kids with husband Taylor McKinney, Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months. McKinney, 28, also filed for a separate order of protection against his wife’s ex-boyfriend.

In the documents, Bookout alleged that Edwards threatened her at their son’s baseball game in May 2017 after he “showed up under the influence of heroin and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.” McKinney claimed in the documents that Edwards threatened to shoot him.

Prior to news of the protection orders, Edwards was arrested at his Tennessee home on March 27 for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession. He was released on a $5,000 bond later that night. The day before the arrest, he and Standifer, 21, announced on Teen Mom OG that they are expecting their first child together.

A source recently told Us that Standifer is in “denial” about her husband’s substance abuse issues, even though she claimed in a December episode of MTV’s hit docuseries that Edwards spent $10,000 a week on drugs. A show insider also told Us that Edwards’ previous stint in rehab wasn’t enough and that he “needed more inpatient treatment” to properly deal with his addiction.

Edwards previously opened up about his heroin addiction in an episode of Teen Mom OG and entered a treatment facility for a 30-day stint in May 2017 after MTV’s cameras caught him seemingly nodding off at the wheel. “I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said in a statement to Us at the time. “Without the support of my wife and parents, I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!