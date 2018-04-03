Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is in “denial” about her husband’s substance abuse issues, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Mackenzie is in complete abject denial about Ryan’s drug addiction and issues surrounding how very, very serious it truly is,” the source explains. “Mackenzie only wants to focus on having his baby and seems to be hoping that this will help him to be inspired to live a clean and sober life.”

“Ryan denies the seriousness of the drug addiction, like any addict will do, and Mackenzie chooses to believe him,” the source adds.

As previously reported, Edwards, 30, was arrested on March 27 for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession. The Teen Mom OG dad sought treatment for his addiction struggles in May 2017 after he was caught dosing off behind the wheel on the way to his wedding to Standifer during an episode of the MTV series.

Edwards released a statement to Us Weekly about his treatment program in June 2017: “A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

The day before Edwards’ arrest, MTV revealed that Standifer is pregnant with their first child together. (Edwards shares 9-year-old Bentley with ex Maci Bookout and Standifer shares 4-year-old Hudson with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.)

The source also told Us that Edwards’ sobriety was a topic of discussion at the upcoming Teen Mom OG reunion, which taped last month.

“There was real concern for Ryan’s sobriety at the reunion and he was urged to get further treatment by close to the show off-camera, but refused,” the source explains to Us. “There is a genuine and real fear that Ryan could die because of his drug addiction.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, March 29, that Bookout, 26, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, filed for temporary orders of protection against Edwards after he allegedly threatened them. A judge ordered on Monday, April 2, to continue the case for the order of protection against Edwards until May 21. The same day, a clerk of court for Hamilton County Circuit Court in Tennessee told Radar Online that a temporary order of protection will be in effect until the next court hearing.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

