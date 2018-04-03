Maci Bookout is not the only one who feels threatened by her ex Ryan Edwards. Bookout’s husband, Taylor McKinney, claimed in court documents filed for an order of protection against Edwards that the 30-year-old threatened to shoot him.

“He called me on Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 and threatened to show up at my house and put a bullet in my head,” McKinney, who is a stepfather to Edward’s 9-year-old son, Bentley, with Bookout, wrote in the court documents obtained by Radar Online. “The police were called and they suggested to seek an order of protection.”

“He has a history of drug abuse,” the 28-year-old MTV personality continued in the filing. “He has also said he would show up at our son’s baseball game and confront us (my wife and I.).”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, March 29, that Bookout, 26, and McKinney both filed for an order of protection against Edwards. The Bulletproof author’s filing included herself, Bentley and her two children with McKinney, 2-year-old daughter Jayde and 22-month-old son Maverick.

On Monday, April 2, a judge continued the case for the order of protection against Edwards until May 21. A clerk of court for Hamilton County Circuit Court in Tennessee told Radar the same day that a “temporary protection order will stay in effect until their court hearing.”

Bookout also alleged that Edwards threatened her in her respective court documents for the order of protection.

“He has left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son,” the mother of three wrote in the court documents. “He has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone … [He] showed up under the influence of heroine [SIC] and got in my face, yelling and threatening to hurt me.”

As previously reported, Edwards checked into rehab for his substance abuse struggles in May 2017 after admitting to heroin use. The Teen Mom OG dad was arrested on March 27 for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession case. He was released on a $5,000 bond later that night. One day before Edward’s arrest, a promo for the MTV series revealed that he is expecting his first child with his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

