Amber Portwood is not holding back about her struggles. In a sneak peek for the Monday, April 16, Teen Mom OG reunion, Portwood Skyped in for an interview with Dr. Drew, revealing the details of her rocky relationship with Matt Baier.

“The main thing is when I was going through everything after me and Matt broke up, people have to understand, I was with that man for three-and-a-half years. It was a really horrible relationship. It was an abusive relationship – mentally and physically,” Portwood, 27, says in the clip above. “It turned me into a really unhappy, depressed person and I couldn’t keep going on with that. When I found out that he possibly cheated on me, that was the end because I can’t stay with a man who would ever do that to me. When it ended, I spiraled out of control.”

The Never Too Late author, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, was not able to attend the reunion due to morning sickness, a source confirmed Us. Dr. Drew asks Portwood, who has battled substance abuse issues in the past, what she meant by “spiraling,” asking if she maintained her sobriety after the split.

“No, I was drinking horribly. I might not have been doing a lot of drugs and things like that but I was definitely trying to drown my sorrows,” she answers.

The reality star, who shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley, recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her medication, explaining that she is now learning to manage it.

“I’m on medication for depression now that’s safe for pregnant women, because it was getting pretty bad and we had a scare that maybe I would fall into a postpartum depression after the baby. But everything’s going smoothly,” she told Us in March. “One of the main therapeutic things that I wanted to do is a blog for people who have mental illnesses and want to share their stories about how they overcame certain situations, just to show people that we’re all in this together.”

Part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs on MTV Monday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

