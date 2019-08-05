



Back in business! MacKenzie McKee is joining the cast of Teen Mom OG and will appear on several episodes of the MTV show.

The 16 and Pregnant alum, 24, and her husband, Josh McKee, are excited to return to the franchise with their three kids — Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5 and Broncs, 2. “It’s like I was given an opportunity and then it was taken from me, and I didn’t really get to tell my story,” the Teen Mom 3 alum explained to Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m really excited to pick up where I left off and continue telling my story.”

A lot has changed for the Oklahoma native since she was last on camera. “As soon as I graduated, the show quit, and it was kind of like a, ‘Oh, crap,’ moment,” she recalled. “Where is my life going? What am I going to do with all of my time? I’m not filming anymore. … I’m very thankful that I found myself at rock bottom because now I’ve become a very successful business owner and [am] just thriving.”

After Teen Mom 3 wrapped, McKee went on to marry her high school sweetheart, welcome her two youngest children and build a workout video brand. She will share her new life on the final three episodes of season 8 of Teen Mom OG, documenting her marriage struggles and her mom’s battle with stage four lung cancer.

But if the former cheerleader is approached to join the cast full-time, she “would love to continue sharing” her story with fans. “It’s been a lot of fun filming recently,” she told Us.

That being said, the reality star hasn’t had the warmest welcome from her new castmates. “I think it’s expected with any new girl,” she admitted. “It’s kind of like life when you are in a circle of friends and all of a sudden this new girl comes in and tries to be your friend, and you’re like, ‘What?’ I definitely expected it before it even happened. I think they just felt a little bit blindsided, so it was kind of shocking the day they found out [and] they made comments. I think it’s going to be okay after everyone gets settled and used to things.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

