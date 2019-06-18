Making her reality TV debut! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed baby Vaeda on the Monday, June 17, Teen Mom OG episode, but when Tyler’s dad, Butch, didn’t show up for the birth, it caused a major rift in their family.

As Catelynn’s due date drew closer, they started calling family members so they could come into town to be there when Vaeda was born, including Butch. He was short on money, so Tyler offered to pay to fly him out. But, then Butch stopped responding to their text messages, and he wouldn’t let them know if he was coming or not. Given that Tyler was already worried about Butch after seeing him in Texas, he was even more concerned.

Butch didn’t end up making it by the time Catelynn went into labor, and she and Tyler welcomed baby Vaeda into the world, surrounded by their other family members. When they arrived home from the hospital, Nova was so happy to see her baby sister.

Tyler was still upset that Butch didn’t show up to meet Vaeda, and Tyler’s mom even sent him a text letting him know that it wasn’t right to skip out on the birth of his granddaughter; she then told him he was dead to her.

“Maybe it’s just really not that important to him,” Tyler said. “Isn’t it crazy to choose drugs over your kids, too. Isn’t it crazy to want to go to prison over being there [for them]?”

Maverick’s Speech Scare

Three weeks into Ryan Edwards’ 90-day jail sentence, and his family — including his parents and wife Mackenzie Standifer — were just ready to get it over with. Jen and Larry, Ryan’s parents, said that there was no way they’d visit him in jail, but Mackenzie was ready to see him.

When she went out to lunch with her friend, Christian, she said it was really sad to see Ryan get arrested, especially since he said goodbye to Jagger as he left. When she brought Jagger down to the jail to see him, the woman who worked there wouldn’t let him in without a birth certificate. It had been two weeks since Mackenzie tried to go back.

Meanwhile, Maci Bookout realized that her son Maverick had started to stutter, and feared it was a symptom of a bigger problem, Luckily, it was good news and was normal for children of that age.

Amber Confronts Cory

While promoting the show in L.A., Amber Portwood wanted to hang out with Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton so she could clear up things he said about her online. He’d said that she wasn’t the victim of bad editing last season and that the way she’d been portrayed was her own fault. So, Amber wanted to confront him to find out why he’d said that.

As soon as they sat down to dinner, he immediately brought up Amber wanting to quit the show, and she had to set him straight. “Doing this for so long, there are only so many hits you can take when it comes to online bullying and things like that,” Amber said. “After so many years, sometimes it’s like, ‘I can’t handle this. I really can’t, today, handle this.’ I’m in my head right now too much, depressed.”

Fortunately, that did end up leading to a little understanding and he apologized.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

