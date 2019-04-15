Walking free! Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was released from jail on Monday, April 15, Us Weekly confirms. The reality star, 31, spent three months in the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee. RadarOnline was the first to report the news.

Edwards was arrested on January 23 for theft of services under $1,000. He walked out of his $36 bill at a sports bar in Chattanooga and was also booked on a heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant.

In March 2017, the MTV star was arrested for heroin possession; following the arrest, he entered rehab. A year later he violated his probation and was arrested for the second time in four months. He later returned to treatment again.

While in prison, Edwards has not seen his family, his dad, Larry Edwards, told Radar. “At jail it’s not like on TV. You go into a room. It’s a video. He sits in one room and the family is in another,” he said, noting that he’s spoken to his son via phone. “Ryan is excited to come home and be with all of us. He said he’s missed us and he loves us. I’m excited. It’s been a long time.”

Edwards shares 5-month-old son Jagger with wife Mackenzie Standifer, and son Bentley, 10, with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout. Despite the drama over the years that has been documented on Teen Mom OG, Standifer and Bookout have become closer and have been coparenting since Edwards has been in jail.

In February, Bookout, 27, shared a family photo of she and Standifer with their children: Bentley, Jagger, Bookout’s daughter Jayde, 3, and son Maverick, 2, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney and Mackenzie’s son Hudson, 4, from a previous relationship.

Just weeks before Edwards went to jail, Standifer answered fan questions on Instagram, revealing that her husband was extremely supportive.

“Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she wrote on her Stories at the time. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up … God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been built out of stone. Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

