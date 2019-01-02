Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards kicked off 2019 with a steamy confession about her love life!

The reality star, 22, shared a sweet snap of herself with her husband, Ryan Edwards, on Instagram on Tuesday, January 1.

“Best New Years. Best lover. Best friend,” the wedding planner wrote alongside a black heart emoji.

The MTV personality shared a photo of Ryan, 30, after his return from rehab on Instagram Stories on December 4. “He’s the biggest help. I love this man,” she wrote of her spouse.

She also answered questions from fans who asked why she stayed with Ryan amid his drug issues. “Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she wrote at the time. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up … God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been built out of stone. Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Ryan checked himself into rehab for the second time in late September. He was released in late November.

The Teen Mom alum was absent for the birth of the couple’s 2-month-old son, Jagger, which was aired on the show’s December 3 episode, though he Skyped into the hospital.

The couple, who originally tied the knot in May, wed for the second time with a church ceremony one year prior in November 2017.

Ryan is also the father of son Bentley, 10, whom he shares with ex Maci Bookout. Mackenzie, meanwhile, has a 4-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

