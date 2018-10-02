Ryan Edwards is seeking help again. The Teen Mom OG alum, 30, has checked into rehab for the second time, a source close to the MTV docuseries confirms to Us Weekly.

According to Radar Online, which was first to report the news, Edwards went to a facility in Alabama “about a month ago.” He reportedly “isn’t supposed to be out until February or March,” meaning he may miss the birth of his son, Jagger, with wife Mackenzie Standifer, who is due this month.

The MTV personality first went to rehab in June 2017 after he appeared to drive under the influence on TV on the way to his wedding to Standifer, 21. He left treatment a month later and said in a statement to Us at the time that he was “doing well, and life could not be better.”

Edwards made headlines again after he was arrested on March 27 for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a previous heroin possession charge. His ex Maci Bookout (with whom he shares 9-year-old son Bentley) was later granted a two-year order of protection against him that also included her two children with husband Taylor McKinney, daughter Jayde, 3, and son Maverick, 2, as well as their dogs Bonnie and Clyde. McKinney, 29, claimed on the Monday, October 1, season 8 premiere of the show that Edwards threatened to “put a bullet in my head” and “shoot up the house,” which led to the couple’s request for protection.

Edwards was arrested again on July 23 on two counts of simple possession of heroin — petition to revoke. He was released from jail a week later, and one of the charges was dismissed. He was also ordered to complete six months of probation, in addition to undergoing six months of random drug testing.

A source told Us exclusively in August that the reality star was “in complete denial” about his addiction issues.

Edwards and Standifer quit the series in July after she claimed to E! News that MTV did not “want to show Ryan as a recovering addict.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!