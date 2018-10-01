The OGs are back! The drama picked up right where it left off on the Monday, October 1, season 8 premiere of Teen Mom OG, following Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell through their journeys as young mothers. With Farrah Abraham out, new moms Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin joined the cast and fit right in. Here’s a rundown of what you may have missed.

Maci Gets Protection

Maci was not happy when her husband, Taylor McKinney, revealed that Ryan Edwards – Maci’s ex and Bentley’s dad – had called him and crossed a major line after Taylor tweeted about him.

“Apparently he didn’t like my tweet. So he called me in a fit of rage, screaming, losing his mind and tells me he’s gonna show up over here and put a bullet in my head,” Taylor told Maci. “Gonna come shoot up the house that not only our children live in, but his son. It’s pretty serious.”

They ended up calling the police, heading to court and getting a protection order against Ryan. It covers the entire family for two years, except Bentley. That way, Ryan will still be able to see his son.

Tyler Hits His Breaking Point

While Catelynn spent time in therapy, her husband Tyler Baltierra was left raising their daughter, Novalee, and admitted that his frustrations were growing – especially when Catelynn would call and tell him she wasn’t going to her classes.

“I feel totally sucked dry. It’s hard not to become bitter,” Tyler told his mom, revealing that he used to watch Catelynn lay on the couch in her bathrobe for days. When his mom asked if it was depressing to see, he said, “No it’s not depressing, it’s repulsing.”

He later admitted in therapy that he’s been wondering if he and Cate are supposed to be together, telling her, “I just need change.”

Happily Ever After

For Amber, the drama is in the past! She and Andrew Glennon welcomed baby James at the top of the episode – her water broke and her son came early; she only pushed five times. Andrew admitted to a producer that he had been looking at engagement rings but she said that she was so happy with how things were, she didn’t need anything else.

She was also in a great place with her ex Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina, who brought over a pillow with James’ birthday on it as a present. Leah, Amber’s 9-year-old daughter with Gary, was also excited to meet baby James.

Under High Stress

Following her sister’s bachelorette weekend, Bristol returned home to a very unhappy husband, Dakota Meyer. The pair, who share Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 16 months, began arguing while in the car – with the kids in the back. Dakota, who joined the military at 17, was awarded the medal of honor after surviving a battle in which his entire platoon had died. He felt nonstop anxiety from the trauma and became irritated when Bristol asked what was wrong.

When they got home, the couple opened up to the producers, explaining that their marriage had a been a constant struggle because of his post-traumatic stress. His dad recalled that for four to six months after Dakota returned, he would sleep with a pistol on his chest. However, he added that the kids are “the reason I get up every day.”

While trying to be understanding, Bristol said she also felt like he was using his anxiety as an excuse, a way to justify speaking down to her.

“I’m a punching bag for everything that he goes through internally,” she said. He got emotional during their argument and brought up that while at therapy, she said he gets up in the middle of the night and she lays in bed worrying he’s going to kill himself.

The Challenge Couple

The second new mom is Cheyenne, who shares Ryder with her Challenge costar Cory Wharton. While they hooked up briefly on Rivals III, they never dated. However, they had a one-night stand at the show’s reunion, and since she had a boyfriend at the time, she didn’t know who the father was. When Ryder was 6 months old, they found out Cory was the father.

Now, Cory is single and Cheyenne is dating Zach, who lives with her – something Cory isn’t thrilled about. While he doesn’t want to be with Cheyenne romantically, it’s tough for him to know that Zach was seeing Ryder more than he was. So, they set up a plan: he would have Ryder Friday through Monday, and she would keep Ryder Monday through Thursday.

Later, Cory told his friend that Cheyenne wants a family and that he thinks if he wanted to be with Cheyenne, she would break up with Zach. “She doesn’t want me and Zach to hang out – there’s a reason for that. It’s because she still has feelings for me, and she doesn’t know how to cope with that.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

