Catelynn Lowell has been through a lot, and it’s affected everyone around her, including husband Tyler Baltierra. In the new preview for upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, he admits that their marriage isn’t in a great place. However, the 26-year-old mother won’t be tuning it to watch the troubles unfold.

“I lived it, I’m not going to watch it,” she tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I feel like every couple goes through bumps in the road, especially as you’re growing up together like me and Ty have. I mean, we’ve been together 13 years now and married for three, so we’ve grown up together. I feel like, as people, you grow up and you change in certain ways, and it’s all about learning how to process that with your significant other and how do you go from there or how you change things.”

In 2009, Lowell and Baltierra placed their daughter, Carly, for adoption, a process that was documented on 16 & Pregnant. In 2015, Lowell suffered from postpartum depression after having her second daughter, Novalee. She then suffered a miscarriage and headed to treatment in 2017 after sharing she had been battling suicidal thoughts. Baltierra, 26, stood by her side – but it did have an impact on him, she tells Us.

“It’s not like we’re in the gutter or we’re getting a divorce like everybody says. Couples go through ups and downs, just like any relationship, even friendships, family, you know, and it’s all about how you work through things,” she notes. “What I went through put a lot of strain on a relationship, especially leaving him and him having to be a single dad for so long and running a business on his own. I have a lot of sympathy for what I put him through. I think that’s put a lot of stress on our relationship. Right now, we’re hitting a couple bumps that need to be worked through.”

The pair are also getting closer as they’re now expecting their “rainbow baby,” as Us Weekly exclusively revealed on September 13.

“The last time I got pregnant I had really bad anxiety. With this pregnancy it’s completely different. I’m not anxious. I’m not depressed. I’m actually in a really good mental state with this one,” Lowell told Us after announcing the pregnancy. “The treatment I had really helped with that. I feel like everything happens for a reason. God puts certain things in your life for a reason and takes certain things away for a reason.”

Baltierra is also going to therapy, she previously revealed. “He started before I even went into treatment, so longer than I’ve been doing it. He’s in a good place. He just continues to work on himself mentally and emotionally and work on all his childhood stuff too. He’s doing really good.”

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

