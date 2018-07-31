Talk about relationship goals! Tyler Baltierra moved Us to tears after writing a heartfelt message about wife Catelynn Lowell.

“Life is really simple if you think about it. If you love something … fight for it. Sacrifice for it. Love it so much that it makes you want to love yourself in a way you never knew you were even capable of loving,” Baltierra, 26, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 31, alongside a photo of himself holding Lowell’s hand. “It’s been 13 years together & that’s not because of luck or us not arguing or not getting upset with one another … that’s because everyday, we choose to love each other unconditionally, with all the flaws & all the baggage our past lives has given us.”

He continued, “We choose to listen to one another & be heard by one another. We choose to confront our issues head on & fix them together. We choose to nurture our spiritual bond together & share lives ups and downs with one another. We are lovers in this life, so we can be soulmates in our afterlife.”

Baltierra, who wed Lowell in August 2015, then showered her with compliments. “You Are Beautiful. You Are Worthy,” he gushed. “You Are Strong. You Are Safe … & I love you more than this realm will allow me to express in all my desired ways.”

The MTV star has been an unwavering source of support for the Conquering Chaos author, who entered rehab in November 2017 for suicidal thoughts and returned for treatment again in January. Lowell, 26, also stood by her husband as he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The Teen Mom OG stars, who share 3-year-old daughter Nova, have also showed a united front amid recent split rumors.

“Tyler and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life,” Lowell exclusively told Us in May. “We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us.”

