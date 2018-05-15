An Instagram name means nothing. Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell noticeably changed her Instagram name from “Catelynn Baltierra” to “Catelynn Lowell” on Tuesday, May 15, causing fans to wonder if something was going on in her relationship with husband Tyler Baltierra. However, there’s nothing to worry about, the Conquering Chaos author tells Us Weekly.

“Tyler and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life,” the Teen Mom star, 26, tells Us exclusively. “We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us.” She was also sure to sign her statement Catelynn Baltierra.

On last season of Teen Mom OG, the 16 & Pregnant alum was in treatment twice over the course of filming (she finished her third treatment program in February) due to mental health struggles. During the finale, she told her husband she wanted to go back to treatment and she’d understand if he no longer wanted to be with her.

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back. I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much,’” she said during the finale, adding that she felt horrible for leaving him to run their clothing business as well as take care of their daughter Nova, 3, alone. However, he reassured her that they were in this together.

Her decision to enter treatment for the second time came on the heels of a miscarriage. During the show, she admitted that she “contemplated every single way” to commit suicide, so she realized she needed help.

In 2016, she opened up with her fans about battling postpartum depression, which did cause some problems in their marriage that they worked through together. “We’re so used to rumors.… We’ve read so much stuff that is wrong, it makes you laugh,” Baltierra said during an interview on The Doctors at the time.

