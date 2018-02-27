Catelynn Lowell announced late on Monday, February 26, that she’s back with her husband Tyler Baltierra and their daughter Nova, 3, after a 40-day stint in a rehab facility for mental health issues.

The 25-year-old Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of herself with Baltierra, 26, on Instagram with the caption, “Finally home and it feels so good!”

Finally home and it feels so good! A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Feb 26, 2018 at 8:59pm PST

Though Baltierra flew Arizona to visit his wife earlier this month for Family Day, this is the first time Lowell has been back to Michigan since she checked into the inpatient facility in January.

The childhood sweethearts have been through a lot together. During the Monday, February 26, episode of the MTV series, Lowell and Baltierra learned they had suffered a miscarriage.

“It was very traumatic. I saw her shaking, and she’s got blood everywhere,” Baltierra told Kerthy, a producer on the show. “She kinda like cleaned herself up and we figured what was going on. Spotting is normal but clotting . . . all the clots are not. We just sat on the bed and cried. We held each other. There’s nothing you can really do.”

The gut-wrenching experience left Lowell with suicidal thoughts and Baltierra found a treatment center in Tucson, where she could get help. It marked Lowell’s third time in treatment for mental health issues stemming from issues including childhood trauma.

That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 27, 2018

Baltierra tweeted his thoughts about the miscarriage on Monday. “That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb . . . but it was fully grown in our hearts,” he wrote. “For every parent out who who has lost a baby . . . it is not your fault & it more than acceptable and understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve. #ParentStrong.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

