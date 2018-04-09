Home, not so sweet, home. Catelynn Lowell returns after treatment during the Monday, April 9, finale of Teen Mom OG, but struggles to find true happiness. In a sneak peek of the episode, the 26-year-old returns home after six weeks and tells husband Tyler Baltierra that she’s having a hard time adjusting.

“It’s super hard for me … to tell you this thing so just keep an open mind. I started to have really bad anxiety in the morning, I guess I’m just kind of hiding it,” she tells Tyler, 26. “I just feel like, I’m like, letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty … I had to force myself to get in the shower, put makeup on.”

While Tyler reassures her that she’s not letting anyone down, he also tells her that he thinks it must be something he’s doing wrong.

“It’s nothing to do with you, Tyler. It’s my inner child s—t. I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” she says, beginning to cry. “It’s me being a f—king 12 year old and my dad leaving or me being, like, 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s—t. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive.”

She continued: “I’m going back … I didn’t even want to tell you that I thought about going back to treatment because I was like, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler,’ seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.”

As previously reported, Catelynn did return to treatment for a third time for her mental health struggles in January and returned home on February 26. The pair traveled to New York for the Teen Mom OG reunion on March 4. “Catelynn was there and is doing so much better. Treatment benefitted her tremendously,” a source told Us at the time.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

