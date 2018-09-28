Amber Portwood and ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the years, and the Teen Mom OG star, 28, has never seen eye-to-eye with Shirley’s wife, Kristina Shirley. However, that has all changed.

“I know this isn’t so exciting for everybody, but me and Kristina aren’t trying to f—king kill each other anymore! We are actually really, really great right now,” Portwood told Us Weekly exclusively. “We were texting, she sends pictures, I send pictures. We just did mommy and me bingo with her daughter and my daughter and, we had a great time at Leah’s school.”

“We’re doing things like that, trying to get together more,” Portwood continued. “I also told her, because she went through something this season, if she ever needs support I’m totally here for her. You know we’re doing pretty good, I’m trying to keep it that way.”

During last season, the TV personality tweeted about her ex and Kristina “talking s—t” about her on the show. Portwood and Gary dated on and off from 2008 to 2011, and share 9-year-old daughter, Leah.

In May, Portwood welcomed her second child, a son with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Glennon, who Portwood began dating in summer 2017, fits in well with the family, she told Us – even getting along with Gary.

“It’s not like they’re best buddies, talking and texting all the time, but when we do things together, they’re cordial and they’re talking,” she told Us. “I think once they get to know each other a little bit more … Andrew and Gary are just really different, so I don’t know how that’s going to work out.”

She also noted that she never could have imagined that everyone in her blended family would get along, but couldn’t be happier that it’s finally happening.

“I did not think this was how things would be. How amazing though, right? I don’t think anybody could’ve saw this coming,” she admitted. “I really like how life’s going. I think I deserve a damn break for one season. I’m just saying. Can I just be boring for a season?”

Teen Mom OG premieres on Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!