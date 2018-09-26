Age is just a number! Cheyenne Floyd, the newest addition to MTV’s Teen Mom OG, opened up with Us Weekly about the response she’s received ever since she joined the reality show. The Are You the One? vet welcomed her daughter when she was 23, so some fans of the show claim she shouldn’t be part of the Teen Mom family.

“I think that a lot of people are stuck on the word and at the end of the day I’m still young mom. I still have the same struggles and I’m still learning just like everyone else,” Floyd, 25, told Us exclusively. “I don’t think 23 is the ideal age to have a baby. She was unplanned, so in other ways, other than me not being a teen, I have different things that you can relate. So instead of me screaming all day long that I’m not a teen mom, I’d rather just talk about things that I am.”

Floyd shares 17-month-old daughter Ryder with The Challenge alum Cory Wharton. The two briefly dated after meeting on The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016. Wharton didn’t learn that he was Ryder’s father until she was 6 months old, and that story will play out during season 8 of the reality show. For now, the two are not together but are coparenting.

“Prior to doing Teen Mom, we kept everything to ourselves as far as what happened, so it’s going to be really interesting to see what the viewers think after they find out,” she told Us, adding that she’s close with Wharton, 27, now. “We’re good. We’re best friends. We work together with everything and put everything into Ryder. So we have a good relationship.”

She’s also excited for viewers to get to know a side of both her and Wharton they didn’t see on past shows.

“They have a different kind review about Cory and they haven’t seen me on TV since I did The Challenge and I literally had the baby right after, so it will be interesting to see what they think about is his parents, and we’re excited to show our healthy coparenting relationship,” she noted.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Sarah Hearon

