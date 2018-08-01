One week after his arrest, Ryan Edwards is back in the comfort of his own home with his pregnant wife, Mackenzie Standifer — and that is where he plans on staying.

“There are no plans for him to go to rehab,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “[He] is happy to be out of jail. Obviously, he was sober while he was in jail. Mackenzie is sticking with him.”

If the Teen Mom OG star, 30, has a change of heart, though, he has support from the network. “MTV has made it clear to both Mackenzie and Ryan that should he decide to seek treatment, they will make it happen,” the source says.

However, Edwards is “in complete denial” about his addiction issues, the source tells Us. “[He] refuses to go to rehab and get help.”

The MTV personality was released from the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday, July 31. He was arrested a week earlier on two counts of simple possession of heroin — petition to revoke. The first charge was dismissed on Tuesday, and Edwards was given a suspended sentence for the second. He must complete six months of probation and five public work days by October 1, in addition to undergoing random drug testing over the next six months. He is due in court on December 3.

Prior to his latest run-in with the law, Edwards was arrested on March 27 for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a previous heroin possession charge. Soon after, his ex Maci Bookout was granted a two-year order of protection against him that also included her three children. She shares son Bentley, 9, with Edwards, as well as daughter Jayde, 3, and son Maverick, 2, with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Edwards has battled substance abuse issues in the past. He checked into rehab in June 2017 after he appeared to drive under the influence on the MTV docuseries on the way to his wedding to Standifer, 21. In a statement to Us at the time, the network said it “does not condone … Ryan’s erratic behavior.”

Standifer (who already shares son Hudson, 4, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens) shared the news of her second pregnancy in March. More recently, she and Edwards announced that they are not returning for the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom OG.

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV, Edwards and Standifer for comment.

