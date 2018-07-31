Ryan Edwards is a free man once again. The Teen Mom OG star was released from jail at 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, July 31, Us Weekly confirms.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Jail in Tennessee told Radar Online that Edwards’ first charge for simple possession of heroin “has been dismissed,” and he “was given 11 months and 29 days suspended sentence” for a second count. He must complete six months of probation and five public work days.

The MTV personality’s court hearing has been moved up from August 6 to Tuesday.

Edwards was taken into police custody in Red Bank, Tennessee, on July 23. It was his second time behind bars this year. He was previously arrested on March 27 for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge.

After the reality star’s March arrest, his ex Maci Bookout (with whom he shares 9-year-old son Bentley) filed for a two-year order of protection against him that included her three children: Bentley as well as Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2, whom she shares with her husband, Taylor McKinney. Bookout, 26, claimed in court documents that Edwards had threatened to hurt her. McKinney, 29, also filed for an order of protection against Edwards. Both requests were granted by a judge.

Edwards appeared to drive under the influence in a June 2017 episode of the MTV docuseries on the way to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer. He later entered rehab.

Edwards and Standifer, who are expecting their first child together, recently announced that they are not returning for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast "Watch With Us" below





