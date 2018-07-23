Ryan Edwards has been arrested again. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Teen Mom OG star was booked on Monday, July 23, for “previous charges or other reasons,” and the inmate information system listed the charge as possession of a controlled substance. There was no bond set. The Ashley was first to report the news.

In March, 30-year-old Edwards was arrested at his Tennessee home for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession. According to a police report obtained by Radar, Edwards was arrested in March 2017 after law enforcement found heroin and hypodermic needles in his vehicle.

Later the same month, Maci Bookout — with whom he shares 9-year-old son Bentley — filed for an order of protection against him that included her three children: 9-year-old Bentley, whom she shares with Edwards; as well as Jayde, 3, and Maverick, 2, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney. McKinney also filed an order of protection against Edwards. According to court documents, Bookout, 26, alleged that her ex left her threatening voicemails and showed up at Bentley’s baseball game in May 2017 while “under the influence of heroin” and “threatened to hurt” her. A judge granted both orders.

The news of the MTV personality’s latest arrest comes just days after he and wife Mackenzie Standifer announced that they are not returning for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

“The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer, who is pregnant with her first child with Edwards, claimed to E! News.

“They also want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing,” he added to E!. “Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”

Edwards had previously shared his struggle with heroin addiction, revealing in May 2017 that he had entered rehab. He explained he had sought treatment after MTV aired a scene of him appearing to drive under the influence to their wedding. In a later episode, Standifer claimed that her husband spent $10,000 a week on drugs including heroin and Xanax.

Edwards’ court date for his latest arrest is set for August 6.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

