Welcome baby Jagger! On the Monday, December 3 episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie Standifer welcomed her baby boy while Ryan Edwards was in rehab — and Bentley got to be there to see it all happen.

Being that Ryan wasn’t around, Maci Bookout got a call from his mom, Jen, asking if Bentley could be there for the birth of Mackenzie’s baby (and his newest little brother). She agreed and while talking to husband Taylor McKinney and their producer, she said she wanted to make sure Bentley had the same opportunity to bond with his new sibling as he did with Jayde and Maverick.

That weekend, Bentley stayed with grandparents Jen and Larry, and they went to the hospital for Mackenzie’s induction, where Ryan Skyped in to see the baby. When Bentley got home, he told Maci and Taylor that baby Jagger looked just like Ryan, and that everyone was crying when the baby made his way into the world. So sweet!

Butch Visits From Rehab

Although Tyler Baltierra’s dad, Butch, was still in a sober living facility, he came home for a visit, which gave them a chance to talk. Tyler told Butch that Catelynn Lowell’s pregnancy wasn’t planned, and it won’t stop them from working through their relationship issues. When Butch pressed further, Tyler admitted that he wished Cate was more like who she was when she was 19 or 20 years old.

“I’m trying to figure out how I can be supportive to Cate without being destructive to me,” he said.

Later, Tyler’s family came over for dinner, and Butch asked to talk to Catelynn privately, where he apologized for how he behaved toward her while he was addicted to drugs, especially when she was younger and had just placed her first daughter, Carly, for adoption.

“I think the only thing you can do to make things right is just to continue working on yourself and continue to stay sober,” Catelynn said.

Cheyenne’s Feelings for Cory

At Cheyenne Floyd’s sister’s baby shower, she and Cory Wharton were named the new baby’s godparents, which came as a surprise to Cory — and him becoming even more intertwined with her family had her thinking about her feelings for him again.

While talking to her friend Remy at the shower, she admitted that his willingness to be part of her “crazy” family just made her care about him more.

“At what point do I separate that vs my feelings for him?” Cheyenne said. “I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to feel.”

Leah’s Major Milestone

After Amber Portwood’s daughter, Leah, told her mom she was feeling self-conscious about having hair on her legs, Amber and Leah’s stepmother, Kristina Shirley, decided it was time for her to start shaving her legs, and they decided to honor the milestone together. That meant all three of them gathered in the bathroom together, giving Leah a lesson on how to use her first razor.

Later, Amber told Gary Shirley and Kristina that she was feeling left out from a lot of moments in Leah’s life like this one because Leah always says she’s busy and can’t spend time with Amber. However, Kristina said Leah’s been cutting them out, too, so it’s not just Amber.

“It still hurts my feelings when she says things like that, but I do understand my past and her dealing with all that stuff up to now,” Amber said. “But I don’t want her to keep thinking about that. No matter what, I’m still going to be there for her.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!