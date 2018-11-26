Ryan Edwards Checks Out of Rehab: Report

Home for the holidays. Ryan Edwards has reportedly checked out of rehab after entering the 90-day program in September.

Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan’s wife, missed out on holiday festivities to retrieve the 30-year-old, according to RadarOnline.com. A source told the site that Mackenzie, 21, and son Jagger, 1 month, left early in the morning on Thursday, November 20, to pick Ryan up and thus missed their family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Now the couple is reportedly living in the basement of Mackenzie’s parents’ house because she wants to wait before finding a permanent home, the source added, claiming that Mackenzie will divorce Ryan if he relapses again.

Teen Mom OG viewers saw Mackenzie reveal Ryan’s rehab stint on the November 5 episode of the MTV reality show. “He has checked himself into a 90-day intensive rehab facility,” she told her parents-in-law.

The rehab stint meant Ryan missed Jagger’s birth last month, but Mackenzie stood by her husband’s decision. “Right before, he said his kids deserve to have the healthiest dad and what better time to go than now?” she said on the show. “If I did not love Ryan, I would call him the most selfish a—hole ever for missing this, but this is a drop in this baby’s life, and if he’s gonna miss him being born and be healthy forever, I mean, what more could I ask for?”

On Halloween, Mackenzie offered an update on Ryan’s progress. “He is doing SO good,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “Proud of him!”

Ryan’s rehab stint follows two brushes with the law this year. On March 27, the reality star was arrested for violating his probation terms regarding a previous heroin charge. Then, on July 23, he was arrested on two counts of simple possession of heroin, petition to revoke.

Mackenzie and Ryan have been married since May 2017. Ryan also shares son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, who was granted a two-year order of protection against Ryan after claiming he had threatened to hurt her.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

