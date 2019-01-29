Staying behind bars. Ryan Edwards will remain in jail until mid-April after his arrest for heroin possession and theft, Us Weekly can confirm.

The public relations manager for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Matt Lea, confirmed to Us on Tuesday, January 29, that the Teen Mom OG star, 31, will serve time in the county jail until April 15. Radar Online was first to report the news.

Edwards was arrested on Wednesday, January 23, for theft of services under $1,000. According to TMZ, the reality TV personality walked out on his $36 bill at Bud’s Sports Bar in December after ordering six whiskey drinks. The Red Bank County clerk’s office confirmed to Us that Edwards was also booked on a heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant.

The MTV star was first arrested for heroin possession in March 2017. At the time of his arrest, officers discovered 1.8 grams of heroin, “approximately 14 hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin” and “two silver spoons with residue on them” in his car, per the police report. He checked into rehab following the incident.

A year later, Edwards was booked for violating his probation in March 2018. He was arrested for violating probation for the second time four months later. returned to treatment in September.

Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, gave birth to their son, Jagger, in October, while Edwards was in rehab for the second time. He was, however, able to Skype in for the birth. Standifer confirmed Edwards was home in December after spending 90 days at an intensive rehab facility.

“God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner. Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been build out of stone,” she gushed at the time via Instagram. “Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

Standifer has yet to publicly comment on Edwards’ most recent legal woes.

