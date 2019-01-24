‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested for Heroin Possession and Theft

Ryan Edwards is in trouble again. The Teen Mom OG alum was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, January 23, for heroin possession and theft, Us Weekly confirms.

The Hamilton County Jail in Chattanooga, Tennessee, tells Us that Edwards, 31, was taken into custody at 12:45 a.m. for theft of services under $1,000. TMZ reports that Edwards ordered six Jack Daniel’s whiskeys for a total of $36 at Bud’s Sports Bar in December and allegedly walked out without paying, which led to Wednesday’s arrest. He is now being held on $500 bond. Meanwhile, the Red Bank County clerk’s office confirms to Us that the heroin possession charge stemmed from an outstanding warrant.

According to Radar Online, which was first to report the news, a court date has been set for February 6.

The former MTV personality has struggled with addiction for years. He completed his second stint in rehab around Thanksgiving Day, just two months before Wednesday’s arrest. His wife, Mackenzie Standifer, gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a son named Jagger, in October while Edwards was in treatment.

Edwards first checked into rehab in June 2017 after he appeared to drive under the influence on Teen Mom OG on the way to his wedding to Standifer, 22. He was later arrested in March 2018 for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a previous heroin possession charge.

The reality star was taken into police custody again in July 2018 on two counts of simple possession of heroin — petition to revoke. One of the charges was dismissed after he was released a week later. Additionally, he was ordered to complete six months of probation and random drug testing.

Edwards and Standifer quit Teen Mom OG in July. A month later, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Edwards (who shares 10-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout) was in “complete denial” about his battle with substance abuse, but Standifer was “sticking with him.”

Us Weekly has reached out to the Hamilton County Jail for comment.

