Amber Portwood has said she’d like to leave Teen Mom OG “about 100 times” – but she hasn’t walked out just yet! When the cast members stopped by Us Weekly’s studio to celebrate 10 years of the franchise, they revealed that they’ve each considered quitting.

“My flights messed up? I’m done. Are you kidding me? Quit,” Amber, 29, joked. “I’m just crazy and I’m not dumb, but I’m crazy enough to just quit. It’s a horrible thing. They have to talk me down, and my manager’s great. She talks to me; she’s like, ‘Listen, we got this.’ I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right. I’m doing good. Everything’s good.’”

While she may call her manager to complain, it’s more like calling a relative than anything else.

“We’re family. Even through the network, we’re family, and I’ve known these people for almost 11 years,” the mother of two added. “Honestly, it’s like calling your aunt and saying, ‘Oh, I’m done. I’m not going to Christmas dinner.’ Then her talking you down and then you’re back in. It’s actually not what people think. It’s actually pretty good.”

Catelynn Lowell agreed with her costar: “I think we’d be lying if we all said that, at least once or if not more, you felt like, ‘Damn, you know, I could leave.'”

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

