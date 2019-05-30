Leaving room for someone new? Not so fast! Bristol Palin exited Teen Mom OG ahead of the season 10 premiere, but that doesn’t mean the cast wants to replace her.

“No, we’re good,” Amber Portwood told Us Weekly exclusively about the possibility of MTV bringing in a new cast member. “No new friends,” Maci Bookout joked, motioning to Amber to move closer to her on the couch.

Catelynn Lowell also chimed in. “No, I’m good with just four,” she said.

Palin and Cheyenne Floyd joined the show ahead of last season; Floyd remains on the cast, but Palin decided to leave after only one season. While the cast wishes her the best and have no hard feelings about her decision to leave, they’ve grown close with Floyd and know that that’s rare.

“I don’t think people thought that we would mesh so well, but I think we all went in and we’re [thinking], ‘No judgment, open minds, let’s get to know each other in a real organic way.'” Floyd, 26, said. “I feel like we’ve done that.”

For more from the mothers’ thoughts on the current cast and more, watch the video above and pick up Us Weekly, on stands now.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

