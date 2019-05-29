The Teen Mom OG family is not done growing! While celebrating 10 years of Teen Mom, the cast stopped into the Us Weekly studio to look back and look ahead.

“I want lots of babies,” Cheyenne Floyd, who joined the cast ahead of season 8, told Us. “I definitely want a big family. I come from a big family. I like seeing Ryder interact with other kids. She wants to be around little kids all the time, so that’s why we keep her in classes. I would love to give her a sibling when the time is right.”

Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell, who have been part of the series from the beginning, echoed her thoughts. “I think it would be nice,” says Portwood, who shares daughter Leah, 10, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley and 12-month-old son James with Andrew Glennon. “Now that I’m with a good person, I feel like I’m able to actually be comfortable if I was having another baby with him.”

The women also looked back, adding that they don’t necessarily have regrets, even though some things could have gone smoother. “If anything, it’s being young and dumb and making not the right choice in the moment or something,” Lowell, 27, said.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET.

