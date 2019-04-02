Cheyenne-Floyd-Is-‘Not-Shocked’-Bristol-Palin-Is-Quitting-‘Teen-Mom-OG’

After just one year, Bristol Palin is out! The Teen Mom OG star – who joined the MTV reality show for season 7, will not be returning, she revealed on Instagram on Monday, April 1.

Palin, 28, and The Challenge’s Cheyenne Floyd both joined the show for its seventh season. However, Floyd isn’t surprised by the exiting news.

“I am not shocked that she’s not going to continue. I wish her and her family the best and all the luck on her next endeavors,” Floyd, 26, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “I have no clue if there will be a replacement, and if so, welcome aboard. Bristol is very nice and I will miss her being a part of our show.”

Season 7 documented Sarah Palin’s daughter’s messy separation from ex-husband Dakota Meyer, with whom she shares daughters Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 22 months. She also shares son Tripp, 10, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, who also appeared on the reality show.

“Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. $ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” Palin wrote on Instagram. “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!”