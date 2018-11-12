Shaking things up! Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood were cautious before meeting their new castmates, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd. During the Monday, November 12, episode of Teen Mom OG, the five mothers come face-to-face for the time. But beforehand, the original three admitted they were a bit worried.

“It’s like, everything’s working against the five of us being able to just start fresh,” Maci, 27, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, where the original three are getting their hair and makeup done ahead of a photo shoot. The shoot was the first time they all meet Bristol, 27, and Cheyenne, 25.

“It makes me feel like, ‘OK, are we doing something wrong that’s not good enough anymore?’ That’s just my personal, weird anxiety I get,” Amber, 28, admitted and the others agreed.

Bookout, 27, noted that she was scared about what the new additions would think of “the three stooges,” since some reports claimed they weren’t happy about the casting. Both were announced as new additions following the exit of Farrah Abraham.

“Hopefully were not dealing with Farrah s—t, but I don’t think they’re anything like that,” Amber added.

Us Weekly spoke with the cast exclusively on the day they all met and the girls were pleasantly surprised by how well they all clicked.

“I felt like the media may have put certain tones out there that we weren’t happy about them coming on or happy with them, and I was kind of worried that they would believe that,” Maci said at the time. “But I mean honestly, it couldn’t have gone better.”

Catelynn, 26, quipped that “anyone’s better than Farrah,” and was very welcoming to the new cast. “I’m going to give them the time day that I give anybody that I meet, and then if you screw me over, then I learn. If you don’t, and we become really good friends, then that’s awesome,” she said. “But they both seem really nice and I feel like they have a lot to contribute to the show and different types of stories and lives, and that’s the whole point, isn’t it?”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

