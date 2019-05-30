Exclusive

‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Doesn’t Associate Themselves With Jenelle Evans: ‘We’re on a Different Level’

By

They’re not new to this! The cast of Teen Mom OG is heading into their 10th season of the hit show, but it hasn’t been without its fair share of drama over the years. The original Teen Mom has launched many spinoffs, including Teen Mom 2, the short-lived Teen Mom 3, Young & Pregnant and Young Mom’s Club.

 

However, unless the drama is directly associated with Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell or Cheyenne Floyd, the women don’t consider it to be their problem. Exhibit A: The situation that Jenelle Evans is currently going through.

Teen Mom OG Cast Jenelle Evans Different Level
Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood. Jeff Christensen

“We’re completely different casts. We were the first ever cast. I already feel separated from them in a way,” Lowell, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively. “Your show might be similar but we’re the OGs. It’s just different.”

The original young mothers — with the addition of 26-year-old Floyd, as of last season — are “on a different level,” Portwood, 28, added. “I feel like our friendship and the level that we’re on with each other, they’re just not there. That’s what keeps this a bond. Cheyenne, she fit right in. It’s just different, and we like it that way. We make sure it is that way.”

Teen Mom OG Cast David Eason Jenelle Evans Different Level
David Eason and Jenelle Evans arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Bookout, 27, chimed in: “And that it stays that way.”

 

Evans, 27, temporarily lost custody of her three children on Tuesday, May 28, following her husband, David Eason, shooting and killing their family dog. Days after the dog’s death, the reality star was fired from Teen Mom 2. There is a hearing next week to learn how Jenelle could regain custody of her children.

Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV Monday, June 10, at 10 p.m. ET.

