Feeling determined. Jenelle Evans is ready to fight to regain custody of her three children.

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, told the Hollywood Gossip in a statement on Wednesday, May 29.

What’s more, she plans to do it with husband David Eason, whom she wed in September 2017, by her side — despite what others might think. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united,” she told the outlet. “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

One day prior, Radar Online reported that the former reality star and her spouse, 30, had lost custody of son Jace, 9, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, 2, whom she shares with Eason.

According to the outlet, a judge told the sobbing TV personality that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.”

Evans’ manager Johnny Donovan gave a statement to Us Weekly on the matter that same day: “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and we appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

The former MTV star’s mother, Barbara Evans, who was granted temporary custody of Jace, spoke to E! News about the verdict. “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually. But certain things have to happen first,” she told the website.

Jenelle’s younger son, Kaiser, is staying with his father Griffith, 31, while Ensley is with Eason’s mother, according to multiple sources.

The children were removed from their mother’s care after Griffith placed a call to authorities following Eason’s admittance to shooting and killing his wife’s French bulldog, Nugget, last month.

“I dont [sic] give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” the pipe wielder captioned a now-deleted video. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont [sic] put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes [sic] mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

In addition to losing custody of her children, Us exclusively revealed that Jenelle was fired from MTV earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the network told Us: “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

