Jenelle Evans is no longer a part of Teen Mom 2. Following the news that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog, MTV has decided to cut all ties with Evans, who has been part of the series since its 2011 debut.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” an MTV spokesperson exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans, 27, and Eason, 30, share 2-year-old daughter Ensley; she is also the mom of son Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, with Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith, respectively.

Police arrived at the reality stars’ home on April 30 after Griffith called and asked for a wellness check on his son. Reports quickly surfaced that Eason had killed their French bulldog; one day later, he confirmed the report.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” Eason wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 1. You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum opened up to Us Weekly exclusively later that day, revealing that she was devastated over the loss of her French bulldog and over what Eason did. “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she said, noting that the couple were not on speaking terms. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized. … I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

The Read Between the Lines author added: “David killed my dog Nugget because he snapped at my 2-year-old, Ensley. He doesn’t put up with that and those are his beliefs. He just took her and shot her in the woods … about two acres away from the house.”

Following the incident, multiple advertisers pulled out from the series, including TWIX, Chipotle, Dove Chocolate and animal treats company Greenies. The brands each tweeted that they have a zero tolerance for animal cruelty and that they did not want to be associated with the series because of it.

In February 2018, MTV stopped filming Eason for Teen Mom 2 after he posted homophobic tweets. The show has attempted to film around him, but it has been difficult and Evans has appeared significantly less.

Evans is still part of the Teen Mom 2 season 9, which airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

If you are aware that an animal is in imminent danger, please call your local police department or PETA at 757-622-7382.

