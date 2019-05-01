Jenelle Evans is taking some time for herself after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed her beloved dog, Nugget, on Tuesday, April 30 — and she says a divorce is not off the table.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

A source told Us exclusively on Tuesday that Eason, 30, killed the French bulldog after she “snapped at” his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, inside their North Carolina home. Eason confessed on Instagram the next morning, writing in a disturbing message that he is “all about protecting my family” and “some people are worth killing or dying for.”

For her part, Evans wrote on her own Instagram account that she is “heartbroken” and “distraught” over the incident. “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she added. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Read more of Us Weekly’s exclusive interview with Evans below.