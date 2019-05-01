A shocking confession. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, admitted to killing the MTV personality’s dog Nugget.

Eason, 30, posted an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 1, of the French bulldog snapping at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

The pipe welder also uploaded a close-up image of a red mark on the toddler’s cheek, which he alluded was caused by the animal. He continued, “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

The Read Between the Lines author, 27, for her part, posted an emotional tribute to the late pup on social media. “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she captioned an Instagram selfie on Wednesday. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught.”

Eason’s confession came hours after a source told Us Weekly that he “shot” and killed Nugget because the pooch “snapped at Ensley.” Authorities were called and the MTV personality fled their North Carolina home as a result. She returned briefly to “pack a bag.”

The former 16 and Pregnant star’s eldest son, Jace, 9, was on a cruise with her mother, Barbara, when the incident took place. However, her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, was in her care at the time.

The insider explained that Evans is “scared and terrified” of her husband, whom she married in September 2017, and “doesn’t feel safe” with him anymore. The duo have not publicly spoken about the status of their marriage, but fans speculated that a split was inevitable after the JE Cosmetics fonder shared cryptic posts via Facebook on Tuesday, April 30.

Evans changed her status to “feeling devastated” and shared videos that showed her listening to Ariana Grande’s breakup tune “In My Head.” A second source told Us that the couple had been “fighting really badly” before the reality star posted the notes on social media.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!