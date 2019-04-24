Not such a la-dee-da time. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has gone through many ups and downs over the years, both personally and with those whom she has dated.

Viewers were first introduced to the North Carolina native during the season 2 premiere episode of 16 and Pregnant, which aired on MTV in February 2010, and have since watched as she battled drug addiction, mental illness and more. Evans is now a mom of three children — Jace, Kaiser and Ensley — and decided to get her tubes tied in April 2019.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which led to ultrasounds then led to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” she told Us Weekly exclusively days after undergoing the procedure. “She told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.”

Evans, whose husband David Eason was by her side through the operation, also explained that she got “very sick” during her three pregnancies and decided she did not want to have any more children. She noted, “I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now.”

While the MTV star married Eason in September 2017, it took her several tumultuous years to settle down. She revealed in her July 2017 memoir, Read Between the Lines, that she was “addicted to sex” when she was a teenager. “I didn’t care who it was with, or if it was unprotected,” she noted.

Evans shared that her mentality toward intimacy only changed when she “got pregnant at 17.” She later changed her tune, however, and told Radar Online that she was actually “addicted to love,” not sex.

“I would do anything to keep a guy with me, so I used sex as a manipulative tool,” she said at the time. “I gave them what they wanted to get them to stay with me. I wasn’t a sex addict so much as a love junkie.”

Keep scrolling to go inside the reality TV personality’s dramatic love life.