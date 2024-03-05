Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has filed for separation from husband David Eason.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Evans, 32, submitted court documents in North Carolina in February, marking her decision to take a break from Eason, 35, after six years of marriage. Evans listed their date of separation as February 16, per the outlet.

The reality star, who wed Eason in September 2017, stated that she filed the documents with “the intent that the separation be permanent.” Evans claimed that throughout her marriage to Eason, he has “exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards [her].”

Evans pointed to a 2019 incident when Eason shot and killed their family’s French Bulldog as an example.

Evans told the court that Eason’s actions led to their daughter Ensley, now 7, being taken into custody by the Department of Child Services until the matter was resolved. Jenelle regained custody of Ensley and her middle child, son Kaiser, 9, in July 2019. (Evans shares Ensley with Eason and Kaiser with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.)

Evans also brought up Eason’s alleged assault on her eldest child, Jace, now 14, that reportedly took place in September 2023. In the filing, she explained that Eason was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation” after Jace reported the abuse. (Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis.)

“Despite the voluntary dismissal of the underlying DSS proceedings, the defendant’s criminal case is still pending and the defendant is subject to several no-contact provisions in the aforementioned criminal case,” Evans alleged, noting that after Jace returned, the DSS filed a “notice of involuntary dismissal.”

She further claimed that Eason is currently living on her boat and that he has been “spending his days drinking liquor at a bar” near the marina. Evans alleged that her estranged husband has refused to give her their mailbox key, which has delayed her from getting Jace’s medication.

Evans continued to accuse her former spouse of indiscretions, claiming that Eason “committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party’s money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial.”

She proceeded to slam Eason for allegedly leaving his daughter Maryssa, 16, with Evans when he left their home. Evans claimed he gave her “zero support and assistance” to house both her and Eason’s children following their split. (Eason shares Maryssa with ex Whitney Rich.)

Elsewhere in the docs, Evans claimed that Eason “told her to kill herself” and slung “other vile insults” during an uninvited visit to her house in February. Evans reportedly filmed the altercation “for her safety,” per the outlet.

She argued that her request for a permanent separation should be granted due to Eason’s alleged “excessive use of alcohol,” which she claimed takes money away from the “financial well-being of the minor children.”