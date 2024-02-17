Jenelle Evans gave an update about the Child Protective Services case against her and husband David Eason over her son Jace.

“All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, claimed in a TikTok video on Thursday, February 15. “CPS took a voluntary dismissal and I wanted to be the first to let you guys know.”

Evans explained that now that the case is no longer open, she is prioritizing Jace’s mental health. While she focuses on her son’s wellbeing, the former MTV star shared she wasn’t ready to open up about details about the case quite yet.

“I’d appreciate it if everyone respects my son’s privacy so he can get his mental health in check,” she said in the Thursday clip. “Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal, it still hasn’t hit me yet.”

She concluded the clip by thanking fans for their support throughout the difficult time and now she feels like she can “move on with her life.”

A case was opened against Evans and Eason, 35, in October 2023 after her son Jace, 14, ran away for a third time. (In addition to Jace, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Evans is also the mom of 9-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and 6-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason.)

Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, who previously had custody of Jace, told police at the time that Jace called her and explained he was “hiding” from his stepdad and claimed Eason assaulted him. Eason, for his part, refuted the abuse allegations.

“It takes a sick person to spread lies on the internet about a child! Then the rest of you are sick for chiming in like you know something because you read their lies,” Eason wrote via Instagram at the time “You people really need help! Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true!”

However, Eason later received a misdemeanor charge of child abuse. After news broke of Eason’s charge, Jenelle spoke out against the police.

“You would think [the] police wouldn’t make a one-sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct any interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias[ed] situation like every time before,” she alleged via her Instagram Story in October 2023. “I trusted that detective with all my heart. I forgot you can’t trust cops … silly me. I don’t trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

Jenelle received custody of Jace in March 2023 after he was in the care of his grandmother for nearly 14 years.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’ She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it. We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter.”