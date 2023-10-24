Jenelle Evans is blasting the police after her husband, David Eason, was reportedly charged with child abuse against her son Jace.

“You would think police wouldn’t make a one-sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct any interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias[ed] situation like every time before,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, alleged via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 24, following TMZ’s report that Eason, 35, received a misdemeanor charge of child abuse. “I trusted that detective with all my heart. I forgot you can’t trust cops … silly me. I don’t trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

The misdemeanor charge against Eason, 35, occurred just weeks after Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, alleged in a police report that Jace, 14, told her that he ran away from home for the third time in two months because he was “hiding” from Eason, 35, after his stepdad abused him.

Jenelle reported Jace missing in September following his disappearance from her North Carolina home. Police contacted Barbara after Jenelle shared her suspicion that her mother was “hiding” Jace, though he was not at her house.

“[Barbara] advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding,” the police report stated.

Barbara was allegedly forced to refuse her grandson’s request to pick him up because of “ongoing legal and custody issues.”

Two days after he was reported missing, Jace was found and reportedly taken to a hospital. Shortly after, Jenelle addressed her son’s disappearance in a TikTok video.

“I just want privacy for me and my family right now. Jace has been located, he’s safe,” she said. “I just want to keep my content away from the drama right now. I want to get back to making normal content, so if I don’t address certain issues, please don’t badger me for it. Thank you.”

Jenelle later dismissed claims that Jace’s most recent disappearance stemmed from Eason’s alleged abuse. “This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” she wrote via X (formerly Twitter). “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Us revealed in March that Jenelle was granted custody of Jace despite her eldest son — whose father is her ex Andrew Lewis — being in Barbara’s care for the majority of his life.

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” Jenelle said in a statement at the time. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’ She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it. We want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter.”

Jenelle and Eason, who married in 2017, are parents of daughter Ensley, 6, while Jenelle also shares son Kaiser, 9, with ex Nathan Griffith. Jenelle previously accused Eason of physical abuse in October 2018, though no charges were ever filed. The couple then temporarily lost custody of their children after Eason shot and killed their dog in May 2019. Although they split following the incident and she announced her intention to file for divorce in October 2019, Jenelle and Eason soon reconciled.

If you or someone you know is experiencing child abuse, call or text Child Help Hotline at 1-800-422-4453.