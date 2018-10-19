What fight? Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, put on a united front and headed out to dinner in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Friday, October 19, following the release of a disturbing 911 call in which the Teen Mom 2 star accused her husband of assaulting her.

Just hours after an October 13 recording was published to Radar Online of Evans, 26, telling an operator that Eason, 30, had pinned her down on the ground in the yard and potentially cracked her collarbone, Eason shared an Instagram Story of himself out to dinner with his wife.

“Little sizzle, dizzle here,” he can be heard saying while zooming in on a spread that included lamb chops and seafood.

The TV personality also focused the camera in on his wife, who smiled for the camera.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 18 that the MTV personality was taken to the hospital on Saturday. The office also confirmed that an ambulance was requested but later canceled.

The department’s 911 chief operations officer told Us that police “advised [Evans] of the legal action she could take” before she was brought to the hospital. No arrests were made, however, and she did not file a police report.

'Teen Mom' Mugshots

The 16 and Pregnant alum spoke out about the incident to E! on Friday: “It was a drunk and dramatic misunderstanding,” she said. “Everything is great. We are totally fine … just taking time off social media, time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

The twosome got married in September 2017. They share daughter Ensley, 20 months. Evans is also a mother to son Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 4, with ex Nathan Griffith.

A source tells Us following the call’s release that the reality star’s “family and friends hope she leaves” him, adding that the family “is not surprised by this.”

Us has reached out to both Evans’ and Eason’s reps for comment.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!