They’ve got her back. Following news that Jenelle Evans was hospitalized after she claimed her husband David Eason attacked her in their home on Saturday, October 13, a source tells Us Weekly that the reality star’s “family and friends hope she leaves” him.

The insider adds that the 26-year-old Teen Mom 2 star’s family “is not surprised by this.”

Days after the alleged incident, the MTV personality could be heard detailing the claims in audio from her 911 call obtained by Radar Online.

“My husband, he just assaulted me,” Jenelle told the dispatcher. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

The Teen Mom 2 star — who couldn’t hold back tears while speaking to the 911 operator — went on to claim that 30-year-old Eason “got violent because he was drinking.” She noted that the couple’s 20-month-old daughter Ensley as well as her two sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, were sleeping inside their North Carolina home at the time.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, October 18, that the reality TV star was transported to a hospital after two law enforcement officials were called to her home regarding an alleged assault.

Evans did not file a police report despite police advising her “of the legal action she could take” prior to her hospitalization, according to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office 911 chief prepositions officer. No arrests were made.

Evans’ Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus spoke out on Twitter following the release of the 911 call. “Wow that phone call,” DeJesus, 24, wrote alongside a crying emoji. She also told a commenter that “of course” she has reached out to Evans.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!